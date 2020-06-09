Elsie C. Gernerd, 93, of Allentown, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Country Meadows. She was the wife of the late Dr. Ross M. Gernerd. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Bek) Csondor. She graduated in 1943 from Allentown High School and later from Cedar Crest College in 1947. Elsie worked alongside her husband at his medical practice as a bookkeeper, and was a homemaker. She volunteered at the Parkland Community Library, was an avid Bridge player, enjoyed traveling and spending summers in Avalon NJ, and listening to Frank Sinatra. She was a member of the Cathedral Church of St. Catharine of Siena in Allentown.



Survivors: sons, Mark D. MD, and his wife Patricia of Gwynedd Valley, Phillip J., and his wife Nancy of Zionsville; daughters, Joan E., wife of John Ziegler of Whitehall, and Christine M., wife of Daniel O'Connell of DelRay Beach, FL; 9 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Elsie was predeceased in death by a granddaughter Rachel, her sisters, Irene C. Bruno, Helen Galle, and Margaret Hertzog.



A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Cathedral Church of St. Catharine of Siena. Burial at Resurrection Cemetery. A public memorial will be held at a later date.



Contributions can be made to the Parkland Community Library or to the Lehigh Valley Hospice c/o Trexler Funeral Home, 1625 W. Highland St., Allentown, 18102.



