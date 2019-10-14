|
Elsie C. Moyer, 104, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 12, 2019 while in the care of Gracedale Nursing Home. She was the wife of the late William W. Moyer who passed away in 1997. They had celebrated 58 years of marriage. Elsie was born in Tunkhannock, PA and had lived in Bethlehem for most of her life. She worked at Bethlehem Orr's Department Store as a sales clerk for twelve years. At the time of her passing, she was a member of Valleyview Baptist Church, Northampton.
SURVIVORS: She will be lovingly remembered by her siblings Victoria, Beatrice, Seldon, Gladys, Shirley and Eileen and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her siblings Ellery, Harry, Arnold and Madalene.
SERVICES: A Funeral Service will be held at 1 P.M. on Wednesday October 16, 2019 at Valleyview Baptist Church, 2870 Pheasant Drive (Route 248) Northampton, PA 18067, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 12 P.M. until time of the service. Burial will take place at Bethlehem Memorial Park Cemetery. Elsie's arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Mission Fund at Valleyview Baptist Church.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 14, 2019