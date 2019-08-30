|
Elsie Chervanik 96, of Bloomsburg, formerly of Allentown, peacefully passed away on Saturday August 24, 2019. Born in Allentown, Elsie was a daughter of the late John and Mary (Schlederer) Keglovitz. She was preceded in death by her loving husband George in 1995. They were happily married for 46 years. Elsie was a graduate of Allentown Central Catholic High School class of 1940. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary Postal Workers Union and enjoyed gardening and baking. Surviving is her daughter; Susan and her companion James Ledger of Bloomsburg, PA. Granddaughter Sasha Sherlinsky. Sister in laws; Louise and Victoria Keglovitz. Elsie was predeceased by her siblings; Joseph, John, Mary and George Altif, Margaret and Malcolm Hendricks, Anna and Frank Takatsch. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00AM on Saturday August 31, 2019 at Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church 444 N. Jasper St. Allentown, PA 18109. Calling hour will be from 9:00-9:55AM in the vestibule of the Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 30, 2019