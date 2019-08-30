Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Donnell Funeral Home Inc
908 Hanover Ave
Allentown, PA 18109
(610) 432-8522
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church
444 N. Jasper St.
Allentown, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church
444 N. Jasper St.
Allentown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elsie Chervanik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsie Chervanik

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elsie Chervanik Obituary
Elsie Chervanik 96, of Bloomsburg, formerly of Allentown, peacefully passed away on Saturday August 24, 2019. Born in Allentown, Elsie was a daughter of the late John and Mary (Schlederer) Keglovitz. She was preceded in death by her loving husband George in 1995. They were happily married for 46 years. Elsie was a graduate of Allentown Central Catholic High School class of 1940. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary Postal Workers Union and enjoyed gardening and baking. Surviving is her daughter; Susan and her companion James Ledger of Bloomsburg, PA. Granddaughter Sasha Sherlinsky. Sister in laws; Louise and Victoria Keglovitz. Elsie was predeceased by her siblings; Joseph, John, Mary and George Altif, Margaret and Malcolm Hendricks, Anna and Frank Takatsch. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00AM on Saturday August 31, 2019 at Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church 444 N. Jasper St. Allentown, PA 18109. Calling hour will be from 9:00-9:55AM in the vestibule of the Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elsie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now