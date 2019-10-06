|
|
Elsie Florence (Fielding) Lorsong passed away peacefully in Cedarbrook, Allentown, with family by her on October 3, at the age of 96. She was born July 16, 1923, to the late John Stanley and Sophia Anna Elizabeth (Koest) Keim.
Elsie is predeceased by her husband, Christopher James Fielding; brothers, Stanley Keim, Henry Keim, Jacob Keim and Warren Keim; sisters, Alice Reichard, Margaret Siegried, Anna Bealer, Ruby Ruth and Edith Keim; and son-in-law, William Rauenzahn.
Elsie grew up in a large family on a farm. Her happiest childhood memory was running through the cornfields and laying in the grass to look at the sky. She often told of her childhood chores: planting, feeding the animals and milking 12 cows before school every day! A highlight she enjoyed was her father's homemade ice cream every Sunday. Elsie met her husband Chris at the Deluxe Restaurant where she worked as a waitress. Chris and Elsie married and had two children, Jim and Jean. She proudly obtained her GED in 1975 after raising her children because she always wanted to have a diploma. After the death of her husband, Elsie remarried in 1982. She worked in sales at the Bethlehem Steel followed by 26 years as a secretary in the Bethlehem Area School District. She belonged to the BASR and PASR. Elsie had endless energy and even worked for Hess's/BonTon after retirement. Elsie was active in the Saint Simon & Jude Church community including the Seniors group, 55+ Club and Altar Guild. Elsie loved to dance and was the life of the party, "Nana" to everyone she met, world traveler and amazing baker! She most enjoyed spending time with her daughter and son-in-law, granddaughters and great-grandsons who were ever present in her life. They will most remember her contagious laugh, her love and uplifting spirit.
Elsie is lovingly remembered by her daughter, Jean Rauenzahn of Bethlehem; son and daughter-in-law, James and Jean Fielding of Easton; granddaughters and sons-in-law, Sheri and DJ Geis of Pittsburgh, Kristen and Steve Hrusovsky of Bethlehem and Aimee and Mike Kipila Jr. of Emmaus; grandson, Doug Fielding of Bangor; great-grandsons, Leo, Jacob, Owen, Reese, Isaac and Graham; great-granddaughter, Skylar; and former husband, Michael Lorsong.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family with Pearson Funeral Home, Bethlehem, in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Cedarbrook Allentown - Unit D6, 350 S. Cedarbrook Road, Allentown, PA 18104. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 6, 2019