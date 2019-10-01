|
|
Elsie L. Smith, 89 of Bethlehem, PA formerly of Allentown passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest in Allentown, PA. Born June 23, 1930 in Mount Union, PA, she was the daughter of the late Wesley J. Cramer and the late Mary A. (Runk) Cramer.
Elsie was a homemaker all her life caring for her family. In her earlier years, she worked as Seamstress / Inspector for various mills in the Lehigh Valley and prior to that she was a machine operator for Hingham Ship Yard in Hingham, MA. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Bethlehem, PA, where she was an active member of the knitting group which donated 100's of hats to the mission field in Europe.
Surviving are daughter, Barbara M. Blatt(Charles), Topton, PA, sons, Joseph R., Carmel, IN, James W. (Cindy), Nazareth, PA, and John W. (Heather), Lakeland, FL, 4 Grandchildren; Timothy, Wesley, Taylor and Vivian and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by 7 brothers and 2 sisters.
A Memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday October 4, 2019 at the First Baptist Church, 3235 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA. 18018. Friends and family may call 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM prior to the service. Arrangements are under the care of Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Avenue, Northampton, PA. 18067.
Memorial contributions may be offered in her memory to Lehigh Valley Hospice c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 1, 2019