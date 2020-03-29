|
Elsie Mae Conn, 91, of Allentown, passed away peacefully March 26, 2020. Born in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of the late William Henry Eugene and Sarah Ann (Perkins) Purll. Elsie was preceded in passing by her husband of 41 years, W. Gordon Conn.
After graduating from Eastern High School in Washington D.C., she went on to work for Merchants Bank as a bookkeeper. She retired after 24 years from Wells Fargo Bank. In her free time, she loved gardening and needlework.
She is lovingly remembered by her daughter, Suzanne Conn-Samuels, wife of Paul Samuels Jr.; her son, Gary Alan Conn and his wife, Pongsri; and her grandson, James Conn.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in passing by a grandson, Corey Michael Samuels; and her siblings, Sarah Jane Mauck, Samuel Purll, and Eugene Purll.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Elsie's name to the Cancer Center of Lehigh Valley Hospital.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 29, 2020