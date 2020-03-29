Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elsie Conn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsie M. Conn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elsie M. Conn Obituary
Elsie Mae Conn, 91, of Allentown, passed away peacefully March 26, 2020. Born in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of the late William Henry Eugene and Sarah Ann (Perkins) Purll. Elsie was preceded in passing by her husband of 41 years, W. Gordon Conn.

After graduating from Eastern High School in Washington D.C., she went on to work for Merchants Bank as a bookkeeper. She retired after 24 years from Wells Fargo Bank. In her free time, she loved gardening and needlework.

She is lovingly remembered by her daughter, Suzanne Conn-Samuels, wife of Paul Samuels Jr.; her son, Gary Alan Conn and his wife, Pongsri; and her grandson, James Conn.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in passing by a grandson, Corey Michael Samuels; and her siblings, Sarah Jane Mauck, Samuel Purll, and Eugene Purll.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Elsie's name to the Cancer Center of Lehigh Valley Hospital.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elsie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -