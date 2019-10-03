|
|
Elsie M. (Beatty) Paulus, 94, of Bethlehem, passed away on Sunday, August 29, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital Muhlenberg. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Julia Elsie (Cope) Beatty. Elsie was the widow of the late Harold R. Paulus. She was a Liberty High School graduate.
SURVIVORS: Elsie will be lovingly remembered by her son, Barry Paulus & wife MaryEllen; daughters, Karen Koshko & Stephanie Simak & husband Phil; sister, Marie Schaffer & husband Donald; step siblings, Lucy & Carl Morris & Billy Beatty; grandchildren, Cynthia Christmann & husband Adam, Jennifer Paulus , Lori Mertus & husband Andy, Bryan Jackowski & Melissa; great grandchildren, Emma & Abby Christmann, Destiny Gerhard, Ryan & Brielle Mertus, Kaitlyn Nixon-Jackowski & Corey Jackowski and beloved great-great grandchildren, nieces & nephews. Elsie was preceded in death by her grandson, Allen Gerhard; sisters, Betty & Vivian & brothers, Raymond & Leroy.
SERVICES: Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem has been entrusted with arrangements. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers contributions, may be made to a in Elsie's memory.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 3, 2019