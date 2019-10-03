Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 866-8059
Resources
More Obituaries for Elsie Paulus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsie M. Paulus

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elsie M. Paulus Obituary
Elsie M. (Beatty) Paulus, 94, of Bethlehem, passed away on Sunday, August 29, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital Muhlenberg. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Julia Elsie (Cope) Beatty. Elsie was the widow of the late Harold R. Paulus. She was a Liberty High School graduate.

SURVIVORS: Elsie will be lovingly remembered by her son, Barry Paulus & wife MaryEllen; daughters, Karen Koshko & Stephanie Simak & husband Phil; sister, Marie Schaffer & husband Donald; step siblings, Lucy & Carl Morris & Billy Beatty; grandchildren, Cynthia Christmann & husband Adam, Jennifer Paulus , Lori Mertus & husband Andy, Bryan Jackowski & Melissa; great grandchildren, Emma & Abby Christmann, Destiny Gerhard, Ryan & Brielle Mertus, Kaitlyn Nixon-Jackowski & Corey Jackowski and beloved great-great grandchildren, nieces & nephews. Elsie was preceded in death by her grandson, Allen Gerhard; sisters, Betty & Vivian & brothers, Raymond & Leroy.

SERVICES: Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem has been entrusted with arrangements. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers contributions, may be made to a in Elsie's memory.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elsie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now