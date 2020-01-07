|
Elsie Rosa Yeager, born February 6, 1927 was the daughter of the late Michel and Rosa Yost. Her father immigrated in 1910 and her mother in 1923 from Austria Hungary. Elsie graduated with top honors in 1944 from Allentown High School. She started with Lehigh Valley Trust Bank at the age of 17. She worked for 24 years an as loan manager. She took care of her mother at their home for 5 years. Later she worked at First National Bank for 17 years. Then worked for the IRS for 2 years. Elsie and Wilbur were married on October 22, 1960. They spent 28 years in Ontario Canada fishing with friends. She traveled throughout the West several times and into Slave Lake Alberta with friends. She was the one on the boat who usually caught the biggest fish. She belonged to the former Dubbs Memorial UCC Church. She was well liked and loved by everyone. She cared for her nephew for 11 years after his mother passed away. Wilbur, her husband, said "I have what I have because of her". She enjoyed making funny cakes, as they were the best around. She was a great cook and baker just like her mother. She did a lot of sewing of drapes, curtains, as well as bear and animal rugs for her husband.
Survivors, Husband Wilbur H. Jr; many nieces and nephews.
Services: 11:00 AM, Thursday, January 9, at Trexler Funeral Home, 1625 W. Highland St., Allentown. Calling begins at 10:00 AM. www.trexlerfuneralhome.com
Memorials can be made to St. Luke's Hospice, 240 Union Station Plaza, Bethlehem, PA 18015
