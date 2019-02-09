Home

Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
Service
Following Services
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
Elsie Sarosi Obituary
Elsie Sarosi, 67, of Bethlehem Twp., died on February 8, 2019. She was born August 24, 1951 in Bethlehem, daughter of the late Robert and Hilda (Mills) Snyder. Elsie was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Sarosi, Sr. Elsie was a dedicated nurse's aide at Gracedale Nursing Home for 23 years. She will be remembered as a kind, gentle and quiet woman who loved her family.Elsie will be dearly missed by her son, Frank Sarosi, Jr.; daughter, Michele Gonzalez; grandchildren, Austin, Jordan, and Taven; and niece Shirley Buss. She was predeceased by her brother, Francis Mills.A visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 from 10-11 a.m. with a service to immediately follow at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018. Burial will be held at Bethlehem Memorial Park.Memorial contributions may be made to COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce De Leon Blvd. Miami, FL 33134. Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 9, 2019
