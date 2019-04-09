Elsie Snyder, 98, of Coopersburg, died April 6, 2019. Her late husband of many years was Floyd Granville Snyder. After high school Elsie attended the Bethlehem Business College, graduating in 1940. She worked for Sarco Mfg., Hajoca Plumbing and Sure Fit Mfg. Elsie was very proud of her Lutheran heritage and was a lifelong member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Bethlehem, where she sang in the Faith Choir and volunteered at the annual Bach Festival and Fall Bazaar.She is survived by her friend and caretaker of many years, Deborah Siderias; two sons, Kirk and his wife Leila, and Scott and his wife Jackie; two grandchildren, Ronya and Tarik; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by sisters, Rose Gilly and Cecelia Haas, and brother, Frank Graf.Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, April 13, in the Pearson Funeral Home, 1901 Linden Street, Bethlehem. Family and friends may call from 9:30 until service time Saturday.Memorial donations may be sent to St. Peter's 21st Century fund, 474 Vine Street, Bethlehem, PA 18015. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com. Published in Morning Call on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary