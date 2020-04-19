Elva M. Stahl
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elva's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elva M. Stahl, 96, of Allentown, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of Albert C. and Daisy (Fritzinger) Moyer. Elva was a resident of Manor Care, Bethlehem. Elva was a waitress her entire life, and she retired from the Brass Rail. In her retired years, Elva enjoyed gaming at local casinos. She was a member of Grace United Church of Christ, Allentown. Elva was survived by her brother, Albert Moyer, Ohio; daughter Dory Andreas, Allentown; grandsons Timothy Andreas, Allentown; Larry Christman, Allentown; Randy Christman, Georgia; granddaughter Brenda Rudder, Florida, as well as 6 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Elva was preceded in death by her son, Bruce Stahl, daughter, Elva R. Remaley, and sister, Ruth Goranflo. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Grace UCC Christian Fund, 623 Cleveland Street, Allentown, PA 18103.

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of Pennsylva - King of Prussia
714 Dekalb Pike
Blue Bell, PA 19422
6103549800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved