Elva M. Stahl, 96, of Allentown, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of Albert C. and Daisy (Fritzinger) Moyer. Elva was a resident of Manor Care, Bethlehem. Elva was a waitress her entire life, and she retired from the Brass Rail. In her retired years, Elva enjoyed gaming at local casinos. She was a member of Grace United Church of Christ, Allentown. Elva was survived by her brother, Albert Moyer, Ohio; daughter Dory Andreas, Allentown; grandsons Timothy Andreas, Allentown; Larry Christman, Allentown; Randy Christman, Georgia; granddaughter Brenda Rudder, Florida, as well as 6 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Elva was preceded in death by her son, Bruce Stahl, daughter, Elva R. Remaley, and sister, Ruth Goranflo. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Grace UCC Christian Fund, 623 Cleveland Street, Allentown, PA 18103.

Published in Morning Call on Apr. 19, 2020.