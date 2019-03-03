Home

Elva Mae Sechler Obituary
Elva Mae Sechler, 96 of Allentown passed away peacefully at the Hospice House of St. Luke's in Bethlehem. She was the wife of the late Kenneth Sechler. Elva was born in Allentown on January 17, 1923 daughter of the late William and Ethel (Billings) Montgomery.Survivors: Sisters Annie Holtzleicer of AZ and Linda Zeiser wife of Bishop Samuel Zeiser of Allentown, brother William Montgomery of Allentown and numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by sisters Alice, Jean and Mary Louise.Service: Private, arrangements by the Sell-Herron Funeral Home and Herron Crematory, www.Herronfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 3, 2019
