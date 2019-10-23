|
Elvira (Bigatel) Stalsitz, 98, of Allentown, passed away on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospice in Saucon Valley, Pennsylvania.
Elvira, the daughter of the late Leandro and Angela (Cimolato) Bigatel grew up in Allentown and resided there with her late husband of 55 years, William Stalsitz.
She was predeceased by her husband, her parents, her brothers John Bigatel and Joseph Bigatel, and her sister Angela "Lee" (Bigatel) Berkman. She is survived by her sisters Sarah (Bigatel) Varricchio and Natalie (Bigatel) Theis, as well as her sister-in-law Sandy (Swor) Bigatel, and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews who all loved her dearly.
Elvira was a 1938 graduate of William Allen High School and a 1939 graduate of Bethlehem Business College, where she majored in accounting and was class valedictorian. She was an employee of Burroughs Adding Machine Co. as a Bookkeeper and Office Manager. She volunteered as an air-raid warden in Allentown during World War II. Elvira was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church in Allentown, where she served as Leader of Song and Director of the Choir. She was a generous supporter of the Roman Catholic Church and the Diocese of Allentown.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Allentown, on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 at 10:00 am, following a viewing in the church beginning at 9:00 am.
