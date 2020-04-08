|
Elwood L. "Woody" Rehm, 89, of Bethlehem went to be with his Savior and Lord on April 5, 2020, after bravely battling many health concerns. He was the husband of the late Phoebe (Trythall) Rehm, who died in 1985.
Born during the Great Depression, Woody was the son of the late William and Agnes (Buckingham) Rehm. He learned the value of hard work, determination, and gratefulness, which was obvious to every person who knew and loved him. After graduating from Liberty High School in 1949, he then served his country as a Sergeant in the US Army during the Korean War. Upon returning home, Woody married the love of his life, Phoebe, with whom he shared many happy years, raising 5 children. Elwood worked a printer for the Bethlehem Steel Corp for over 35 years, and then as a courier for Lehigh Valley Cardiology Associates for another 20 years. He forged bonds of friendship that lasted years after retiring. Always keen on competition, Woody played slow pitch softball into his seventies, and played Dart Baseball with the Bethlehem Inter-Church Dart Baseball League. He was an avid follower of Lehigh Athletics.
Woody served as a faithful lay person at CrossPoint (Calvary Wesleyan) Church for over fifty years, holding various positions and teaching Sunday School classes, often ministering to the "older residents" at Cedarbrook Fountain Hill. Elwood ran his race with such integrity and excellence that the impact of his life will be felt for generations to come.
Survivors: Children Roger W. and Kimberley (Shannon) Rehm of Bethlehem, Bruce E. and Tracey (Berger) Rehm of Milton, PA, Brian L. Rehm of Lewisburg, Pamela J. and Kevin Sommons of Howell NJ, and Sharon J. and Thomas Gilbert of Allentown, 13 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by siblings Gertrude Rehm, Gladys Woolever, William Rehm, Joseph Rehm, Beatrice Merwine, Robert Rehm, Marleah Christman, and daughter-in-law Lynn Rehm.
Services: Funeral Services are private due to the current public health mandates. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a future date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A full length obituary and memory tributes can be viewed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com
Contributions: In lieu of flowers to: CrossPoint, 1414 Pennsylvania Ave, Bethlehem, PA 18018
