Elwyn "Elgin" Rawson, 75, of Summerfield, Florida passed away peacefully June 26, 2019 in his home. He was the husband of Margaret (Gillette) Rawson for 49 years.



Elgin was born in Easton, PA. He was a Veteran of the US Army serving during the Vietnam War with the 2D Missile Battalion in Okinawa. He spent his career as a teacher in the Northampton Area School District and retired in 2004. He loved bowling, golf, traveling, and spending time with his family, especially his grandsons, whom he loved dearly. Elgin and Marge lived in the Lehigh Valley, PA until moving to Florida in 2015.



In addition to his loving wife, Elgin is survived by his daughters Tanya Richards and her husband Brian of Spring, TX and Natalie Carmichael and her husband Ryan of Tualatin, OR; 3 grandsons Aiden and Liam Richards and Griffin Carmichael; many sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces, and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents Peter and Eleanor (Hoetger) Rawson; brothers Raymond and his wife Shirley, and Ronald; sister Janice; and nephew Raymond Rawson Jr.



Friends are invited to visit with the family on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 1511 Buenos Aires Blvd., The Villages, FL 32159. A Celebration of Life service will begin at 11:00 AM, immediately followed by a luncheon. Military Honors will be rendered by the Lady Lake American Legion Post 347. Inurnment will be in the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA. A celebration of his life will be held in the Lehigh Valley in the spring of 2020. Condolences may be left at Hiers-Baxley.com.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to , . Published in Morning Call on June 30, 2019