Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Viewing
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
Emery Kovacs Obituary
Emery Kovacs, 96, of Bethlehem died on Thursday, August 01, 2019 surrounded by his family. Born in Kondorfa, Hungary, he was the son of the late Mary (Nagy) and Joseph Kovacs. He was the loving husband for 52 years of the late Malvina S. (Horvath) Kovacs. Emery escaped the Iron Curtain in 1954 and arrived in the United States in 1956. He was a hard worker who built houses and laid concrete late into his life. He enjoyed singing and playing the violin.

He will be lovingly remembered by his daughter, Ibi Pitsilos and her husband, George; grandchildren, Andy Pitsilos and his wife, Heidi, Stephanie Stell and her husband Jason and Chris Pitsilos and his wife, Paula and 8 great grandchildren, Stephanie, Nico, Nigel, Alex, Madeline, Isabella, Emma and Lucia. Emery was preceded in death by his son, Robert Kovacs; daughter, Elizabeth Kresge; brothers, Frank, Bela, Joseph and Emile, and a sister Mary Herceg.

A viewing will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019 from 11 a.m. -12 p.m. at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018. A funeral service will follow in the funeral home at 12 p.m. Burial will be held at Holy Saviour Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to BAYADA Home Health Care, 95 Highland Ave Suite 301, Bethlehem, PA 18017 or 332 N. Lauderdale St. Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be offered online at www.connellfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 3, 2019
