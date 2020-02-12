|
Emilie Elda Filchner, 77, formerly of Bath, passed away at her residence at Westminster Village in Allentown, PA, on Sunday, February 9, 2020.
Born March 11, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Estella (Marsh) Filchner.
Emilie was a long-time member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church (Seemsville). Emily worked at Westminster Village for over 30 years prior to her retirement in 2005. She also worked at the garment factory for many years. In her spare time, Emilie loved to play bingo and was a regular at many local bingo halls and enjoyed doing arts and crafts projects.
Surviving are, sister, Marlene Anderson and husband Earl of Laurys Station, PA, Niece, Michele Rzepiela and husband Brian of St. Augustine, FL, Nephew, Michael Waldrop and wife Marlo of Whitehall, Brother-in-law, Michael Waldrop of St. Augustine, FL, Several great-nieces and great-nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Dianne Waldrop and infant sister Jane Filchner.
A Funeral service will be at 2:00 PM on Monday, February 17 at Schisler Funeral Home, located at 2119 Washington Ave. Northampton, Pennsylvania 1806. Friends may call from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Danielsville Union Cemetery.
Contributions may be made in Emilie's memory to American Diabetes Association, , or Westminster Village (Presbyterian Senior Living)
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 12, 2020