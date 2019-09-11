Home

Emilie Schmauch


1928 - 2019
Emilie Schmauch Obituary
Emilie Schmauch, 91, of Topton, formerly of Macungie, died on September 9. She was the wife of the late Dr. George E. Schmauch, Sr. Born in Shenandoah on July 1, 1928, Emilie was the daughter of the late Harry and Margaret (Murray) Luke. A graduate of Mahanoy City High School, she graduated from Bucknell University where she was a drum major and a member of the Alpha Phi Sorority. During her working career, she was a teacher at the Swain School, Allentown. Emilie had formerly been an active member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Allentown. An active member of the Lehigh Valley Hospital Auxiliary, she assisted with their gift shop. Emilie loved to entertain in her home, played the piano and organ, and was both an avid knitter and a good cook. She is survived by daughter, Barbara L. Reed and her husband, Joseph A. of York; son, George E. Schmauch, Jr. of Macungie; daughter-in-law, Andrea Schmauch of Edmond, OK; grandchildren, Johnathan, Andrew, and Marissa Schmauch and Emilie and Hannah Reed; several nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by son, Dr. Edward H. Schmauch. Services will be held at 2 PM, September 18 at the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home, 500 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Burial in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Tamaqua will follow. Call 1-2 PM, Sept 18 at the funeral home. Memorials in her name may be made to the , 237 Court St., Reading, PA 19601. Online condolences may be made at www.zgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 11, 2019
