Emilio DePaolis

Emilio DePaolis, 101, passed away on January 1, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Ruth (Keys) DePaolis. Born in Allentown, PA, he was the son of the late Vincent and Pellegrino (Perotto) DePaolis. He was a Navy Veteran during World War II. Emilio Worked at Mack Trucks and repaired everything from trucks to machines. He was also the oldest living organizer of UAW677. Surviving are his children: Ronald DePaolis, of Allentown, PA; Rene Lazarus, of Blandon, PA; 4 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Services will be held privately. To leave on-line condolences, please visit his "Book of Memories" at Falkfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 5, 2020
