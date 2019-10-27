|
|
Emilio J. "Turk" Morrone, 83, of Palmer Township, PA, passed away suddenly at his home, on October 23, 2019.
Born on March 26, 1936, in Easton, PA, he was the son of the late Emilio N. Morrone and Helen (Latawiec) Morrone. He was preceded in death by his wife Kathleen Jean (Rogers) Morrone in 2012, with whom he shared 51 years of marriage.
Turk graduated from Wilson High School in 1953 and earned his Bachelor's Degree from Villanova University in 1957. He then spent 30 years as a teacher, retiring from the Pen Argyl School District after working at Wind Gap Elementary. For most of those 30 years, Turk held two jobs, coming home from his day of teaching and beginning his shift at Falk's Food Basket deli and later the deli counter at Shop Rite in Palmer. Turk remained very involved in his Wilson High School classmates, was very active with his large group of friends and loved making his morning trip to McDonald's for a cappuccino and word puzzles. He loved growing vegetables, loved to cook and especially enjoyed spending summer vacations at Scrubbie Pines campground at Long Beach Island, NJ. He was a great support to his wife, Jean, in her final years. He loved spending time with his family. Turk remained independent to his last day and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his children; Jack Morrone and his wife Leslie, Christopher J. Morrone, Sr. and Melissa M. Toma, his grandchildren; Anthony, Gina, Dominic, Christopher, Nicole and Dominique and his great granddaughter, Onyx.
A Viewing is scheduled for Tuesday, October 29, 2019, from 8 to 9:30 AM at the Finegan Funeral Home, 4080 William Penn Highway, Easton, PA, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:30 AM at the St. Anthony of Padua Roman Catholic Church, 900 Washington St, Easton, PA. The interment will then be held at Gethsemane Cemetery, in Palmer Township, PA.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations out in Turk's name to the Mercy School for Special Learning, via mercyschool.org
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 27, 2019