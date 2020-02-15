Morning Call Obituaries
|
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
(610) 838-0521
For more information about
EMILY MOSSER
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Cross Evangelical Lutheran Churc
2700 Jacksonville Road
Bethlehem, PA
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Cross Evangelical Lutheran Church
2700 Jacksonville Road
Bethlehem, PA
EMILY D. MOSSER

EMILY D. MOSSER Obituary
Emily D. Mosser, 89, of Bethlehem, died Friday, February 14, 2020 at Holy Family Manor, Bethlehem. She is the wife of the late John J. "Jack" Mosser, who died Dec. 8, 2003. She was born in Fountain Hill, PA on May 16, 1930 to the late George C. and Amelia (Kresh) Schran. Emily was a secretary/treasurer and tax collector for the Board of Supervisors at the Township of Hanover for 20 years, retiring in 1990. She is a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Hanover Twp., Cedar Church (Cetronia) Bowling League.

SURVIVORS: Loving sons: David J. (Peggy) of Bath, Gary R. (Deborah) of Hanover Twp., Jay D. (Denise) of Bethlehem Twp.; sister: Jeannette B. Miller of Bethlehem; 5 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren. Predeceased by brothers: George H. Schran and Kenneth F. Schran.

SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 10 - 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Holy Cross Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2700 Jacksonville Road, Bethlehem followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Bethlehem Memorial Park Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. – Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to Holy Cross Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2700 Jacksonville Road, Bethlehem, 18017.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 15, 2020
