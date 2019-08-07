|
|
Emily Jane Meixell, 36, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. She was the loving wife of Erica Berman. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of Nancy J. (Burk) Meixell and the late Peter G. Meixell. Emily worked as a Custom Shop artist for Martin Guitar in Nazareth, PA.
SURVIVORS: Emily will be lovingly remembered by her wife Erica; her mother Nancy; sister, Laura Bauer and husband Andrew; nephew, Zachary and niece, Hannah. She will also be remembered by her loyal dog companion, Annie.
SERVICES: A Celebration of Life will be held on August 24, 2019 at The Unitarian Universalist Church of The Lehigh Valley at 424 Center Street., Bethlehem, PA 18018. Services will begin at 1:00pm with a remembrance gathering at its conclusion, with light refreshments, until 4:00pm. The Interment will be private. Cantelmi Long Funeral Home in Bethlehem has been entrusted with arrangements. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Emily's honor to the , Jerome L. Greene Family Center, New York, NY. To make a donation, you can visit and search for "Jerome L. Green" to locate the donation page for the New York Facility – or – you can visit the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home website for the direct web address.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 7, 2019