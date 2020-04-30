Emily Juchnik
Emily (Fornal) Juchnik,100, of Allentown, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hopital, Allentown. She was the wife of the late John W. Juchnik. Born in Allentown, September 27, 1919, Emily was the daughter of the late Stanley and Julia (Jaroszak) Fornal. She was a member of Our Lord's Ascension Polish National Church, Bethlehem. Survivors: Sons, David J. Juchnik and his wife, Barbara of Schnecksville, Richard D. Juchnik of Allentown; nieces, Sandra E. V. Kistler of Northampton, Deborah Donovan of Florida. Service: A private graveside service will be held at Our Lord's Ascension Polish National Cemetery, Whitehall with Father Bogdan Jurczyszyn officiating. No public calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lehigh Valley Hospice and/or Our Lord's Ascension Polish National Church c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.

Published in Morning Call on Apr. 30, 2020.
