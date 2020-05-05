Emily M. Fruhwirth
Emily M. Fruhwirth, formerly of Allentown, PA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 in Blue Ridge Hospice, Winchester,VA.

Emily enjoyed traveling, dancing, playing bridge, and shopping. She was a proud volunteer at Lehigh Valley Hospital, 17th and Chew, Allentown for more than 20 years. Emily is survived by her three children. Nanette, wife of Jerry Keckley of Winchester, VA.,Edward, husband of Susan of Winchester, VA, and Janet, wife of Dale Jarvis of Whitehall, PA. She is also survived by her beloved grandson, Brett Jarvis of Allentown, Pa. Celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Contributions in Emily's memory may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, #405, Winchester, VA. 22601.

Published in Morning Call on May 5, 2020.
