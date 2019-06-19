Emily M. Gilotti



Emily Marie Gilotti of Bethlehem, PA passed away at her home on Sunday, June 16, 2019 from complications of cancer. Emily was born on December 7, 1928 to Albert Switliski and Amelia Plichta Switliski in Kulpmont, PA – the second of four children. She graduated from Kulpmont High School in 1946 and worked at the CANMAC mill in town. In 1955 she married Victor Gilotti, also of Kulpmont.



During the 1960s, Emily and Victor expanded their horizons by moving their young family to Cheyenne WY, Abilene TX, Roswell NM and Slidell LA, which gave her a keen understanding of different parts of the country as well as friends she communicated with her whole life. The family relocated to Bethlehem in 1968, where Emily made her home for over 50 years. Emily was a loving mother, superb cook and as generous as she was hard-working. She was employed outside the home as a laborer for Bethlehem Steel and in retail at Leh's, among other jobs. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, reading and, in her later years, jigsaw puzzles.



Emily outlived her parents, siblings, husband and daughter Amy. She is survived by her daughter Jane Gilotti (Iowa City), sons John (Seattle) and Albert Gilotti (Saucon Valley) and four grandchildren: Dylan and Johnathan Yinger, and Ava and Cole Gilotti.



Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Friday, June 21, in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Holy Saviour Cemetery. Arrangements, Pearson Funeral Home, Bethlehem. Memorial contributions may be sent to St. Luke's Hospice or the church. pearsonfh.com



