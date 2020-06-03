Emily R. Landis, 93, passed away peacefully of natural causes on May 31, 2020 at the South Mountain Memory Care in Emmaus. She was the wife of the late, Samuel N. Landis, Sr. who died in 2006. She was the daughter of the late George and Mary (Gulla) Benedick. Early in her life, she worked at Rodale Mfg. in Emmaus, and later became a housewife.



Emily was a devoted Catholic and lifelong member of St. Ann's Church in Emmaus. Her faith and her family were the most wonderful gifts in her life. She loved her family deeply, and always made them her priority. "Grammy" was especially happy spending time with her 8 grandchildren, or relaxing in her chair while cheering for the Phillies or the Eagles. Emily's faith gave her strength during difficult times, and now God saw she was tired and called her home.



She is survived by her children: Juanita Wall (Bill), Samuel N. Landis Jr. (Alisa), Debra Skrip (Michael). Grandchildren: Lisa Dychala (John), Billy Wall (fiancé Shelly Watson), Kimberly Grate (Jason), Marlea McAdoo (David), Elliot Billman (fiancé Jill Bendekovits), Dana Hashagen (Jeffrey), Kelsey Doney (Richard). Great Grandchildren: Megan DePalma (Dan), Kaitlyn Dychala, Jessica Palencar (Anthony), Alexis Wall, Shaelyn Maines, Maxon and Avery Hashagen, Tucker and Haley Doney. Great, Great Grandchildren: Cayden DePalma and Parker Palencar.



She was predeceased in death by an infant son, Eugene Landis, her daughter, Carolyn Hunsicker, her grandson, Trever Landis, brothers, George and Franny Benedick, sisters, Mary Billie and Celia Billie.



Services: Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Saturday, June 6, 2020 at St. Ann's Catholic Church, 415 S. 6th Street, Emmaus, PA 18049. A private burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery in Emmaus. Arrangements are being handled by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, Emmaus.



Contributions: In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to St. Ann's Church at the address listed above or the Trever W. Landis Memorial Fund, 4244 Shimerville Road, Emmaus, PA 18049.



