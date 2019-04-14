Emily Rebecca (Dubbs) Eberhardt, 41, passed on Thursday, April 11, 2019 with her loving family by her side. She will forever be remembered for her kind and caring spirit, her dedication to her children, the enthusiasm and tenderness in which she served those in need, and her unwavering determination.Emily was born March 8, 1978 in Bethlehem, daughter of Cary and Mary (O'Donnell) Dubbs. She was the devoted wife of nearly 19 years to her husband, Joseph John Eberhardt. Her heart was full when she was spending time with her children, Jacob Joseph Eberhardt and Claire Rose Eberhardt. Emily will be missed by her siblings, Rachel Hanlon and husband, Jason; and Nathaniel Dubbs and wife, Kim; her niece and nephews, Brayden and Andrew Hanlon and Lydia and Nolan Dubbs, as well as her extended family, colleagues, and friends. Emily attended St. Anne's School in Bethlehem where she was very active in Girl Scouts, receiving the Gold Award. She was a 1996 graduate of Bethlehem Catholic High School. She attended Northampton Community College and St. Luke's School of Nursing. Emily enjoyed her work caring for children as a registered nurse in the NICU at St. Luke's Hospital and later serving as the Clinical Coordinator of the Lehigh Valley Health Network Children's Specialty Center.Emily was a parishioner of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. She was a past member of the Salisbury Fire Co. Ladies Auxiliary. She volunteered her time and energy to various non-profit events and she ran in the Women's 5K Classic every year.Emily spent her free time taking photographs, gardening, reading and she was an excellent cook. She enjoyed all things Southern and loved spending time with her family in the Outer Banks. A visitation will be held at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018 on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. and again on Wednesday from 9-10 a.m. A service will follow at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made payable to Joseph Eberhardt, please write "Children's Scholarship" in the memo as funds will be applied towards a college fund and/or , 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900 Arlington, VA 22202 please write Emily's name in the memo. Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com. Published in Morning Call on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary