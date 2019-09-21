Morning Call Obituaries
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home
16th & Hamilton Sts
Allentown, PA
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home
16th & Hamilton Sts
Allentown, PA
View Map
Emily Samusevich, 93, of Allentown and former 25 year resident of Phoebe Apartments passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019 in St. Luke's Hospital, Allentown Campus. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Antonio and Teresa (Perfetti) Leone. A 1943 graduate of Allentown High School, Emily was employed in the purchasing department of Mack Trucks and later was a retail sales clerk at the former Hess's, Allentown.

Survivors: Sister, Julia A. Leone of Salisbury Township; niece, Anne wife of Todd B. Weiss of Fleetwood; great nephew, Nathan B. Weiss of King of Prussia. Emily was predeceased by her son, Joseph G. Samusevich, Jr.; her sister, Mary Leone Romig and brother-in-law, Bruce Romig.

Memorial Service 10:00AM Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 in the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, 16th & Hamilton Sts., Allentown. Call 9 to 10:00AM Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 in the funeral home. Interment will be private.

Memorial Contributions may be made in Emily's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or a . Condolences may be offered and further information found at www.jsburkholder.com.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 21, 2019
