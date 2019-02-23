Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Herron Funeral Home
458 Center Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018 6021
610-866-0671
Resources
More Obituaries for Emma Darrah
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emma A. Darrah

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Emma A. Darrah Obituary
Emma A. Darrah, 90, of Palmer Twp., died on February 16, 2019. She was the wife of the late William L. Darrah who died in 2005.Born December 25, 1928 in Rochester, NY, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Emma (Herman) Northrop.Emma loved to visit the casino and loved to crochett. She enjoyed making blankets for family and friends and shelter pets.Survivors: Son William L. Darrah, Jr. and his wife Christine of Bath; daughters Anita J. Mulholland and her husband John of Palmer Twp., and Nancy Palmer and her husband Bill of Merritt Island, Fl.; twelve grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.Services: Private. Arrangements are by the John F. Herron Funeral Home, Bethlehem, PA.Contributions: To the .
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now