Emma A. Darrah, 90, of Palmer Twp., died on February 16, 2019. She was the wife of the late William L. Darrah who died in 2005.Born December 25, 1928 in Rochester, NY, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Emma (Herman) Northrop.Emma loved to visit the casino and loved to crochett. She enjoyed making blankets for family and friends and shelter pets.Survivors: Son William L. Darrah, Jr. and his wife Christine of Bath; daughters Anita J. Mulholland and her husband John of Palmer Twp., and Nancy Palmer and her husband Bill of Merritt Island, Fl.; twelve grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.Services: Private. Arrangements are by the John F. Herron Funeral Home, Bethlehem, PA.Contributions: To the .
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 23, 2019