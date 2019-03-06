Emma A. Wildonger, 98, of Allentown, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019 in the Lutheran Home at Topton. She was the wife of the late Kenneth T. Wildonger. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Martin and Mabel D. (Kressler) Klingler. Emma was a graduate of Allentown H.S. and received her B.A. from Wilson College. Mrs. Wildonger was a teacher in the Allentown School District for over 30 years. She taught at Harrison Morton (4 years) was a substitute (13 years) and night school for citizenship (15 years). Mrs. Wildonger was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Allentown. She enjoyed listening to classical music, was an avid birder and loved to travel with her husband.Survivors: Sons: Kenneth J. and his wife Carol of Bridgewater, NJ; James S. and his wife Deborah of Bonita Springs, FL; David M. and his wife Beverly of North Venice, FL; Grandchildren: Mark, Dr. Jill McCulley, Beth Olechnowicz, Kate, Spencer; Great grandchildren: Callum McCulley, Miles Olechnowicz, Jane Olechnowicz.Services: Private. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com.Contributions: In lieu of flowers to First Presbyterian Church, 3231 W. Tilghman St., Allentown 18104. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary