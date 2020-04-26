Emma J. Lennon
On April 23, 2020 Emma J. Lennon (nee Belfield) 70 years old went home to be with the Lord. She's the daughter of Elizabeth V. Belfield and the late Buddy S. Belfield. She is survived by her beloved children Orville Whittaker, Sylvia (Steve) Neal, Richard Burton Jr., Rosalind Burton and Iverson Burton; brother and sisters Marion Belfield, Joyce (Lyndell) Harney, Sharon Fletcher, Diane (Gary) Singfield, Diana Thomas, Patrick (Wendy) Thomas along with a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many friends and extended family. Emma was predeceased by her brothers Levi Belfield, Saunders "Foo" Belfield, Paul Belfield and Wesley Belfield. A private viewing will be held on April 26, 2020.

Published in Morning Call from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020.
