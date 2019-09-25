|
Emma-Jane Mosser, 94, of Whitehall Township, passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019 in her home. She was the wife of the late Paul R. Mosser. Emma-Jane was born in Newark, NJ, a daughter of the late Edward R. and Florence I. (Forstler) Bray. Emma-Jane was a graduate of Allentown High School, the Allentown Hospital School of Nursing and received her B.S. in Nursing from Cedar Crest College. She served as a school nurse for the Allentown School District and for the Southern Lehigh School District before retiring in 1987. Emma-Jane was a member of Calvary Moravian Church, Allentown where she was a member of the church choir, Sunday School Superintendent, Supervisor of the Bible School Program and was involved in numerous other activities at the church. She participated with The Bach Choir of Bethlehem and the Macungie Minstrelaires. She shared her love of music with the children at the First Step Day Care as "Music with Mom Mom". Emma-Jane enjoyed knitting, crocheting and crossword puzzles. Most importantly she enjoyed spending time with her family.
Survivors: Sons, Jeffrey D. of Winchester, VA and James R. and his wife Kathy A. of Whitehall; daughter, Jane B. and her husband Michael J. Curran of Honesdale; grandchildren, James, Joshua, Tobias, Jody, Jake, Paula and Sean; four great grandchildren and one on the way. She was pre-deceased by her sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and David Roth.
Services: 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, OCTOBER 1st in the Calvary Moravian Church, 21st and Livingston Street, Allentown. Call 10:00 – 11:00 A.M. Tuesday in the church. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. Interment will be in the Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown. www.stephensfuneral.com.
Contributions: Calvary Moravian Church, 18104 or The Bach Choir of Bethlehem 440 Heckewelder Place, Bethlehem, 18018.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 25, 2019