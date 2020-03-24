Home

Emma L. Breininger

Emma L. Breininger, 81, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on March 21, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Leon H. Breininger. Born in Upper Saucon Township, she was a daughter of the late Robert R. and Laurene E. (Bartholomew) Christman.

Along with her husband, she is survived by her siblings: Shirley, wife of Fred Kelhart, Jean, wife of Robert Burd, and Robert Christman and his wife Cheryl. She is also survived by 9 nieces and nephews and many great nieces and nephews.

Services will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Lower Saucon UCC, 1375 Third Ave., Hellertown, PA 18055. Visit her "Book of Memories" at falkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 24, 2020
