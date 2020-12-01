Emma Lahner, 96, of Northampton, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Renaissance Home, Northampton. Emma and her husband, Joseph, would have celebrated 61 years of marriage on Dec. 12th. Born November 21, 1924 in Glasing, Austria, she was the daughter of the late Ambrose and Theresa (Neubauer) Schatz. Emma worked at Cross Country Clothes for 30 years until her retirement in 1987. She was a member of Queenship of Mary Church. In addition to her husband, Emma is survived by daughter, Wilma; grandsons, Louis, Joseph and his wife, Christine, and Michael and his fiancé, Christine; great grandchildren, Brian, Michael, Justin, Joseph, Courtney, and Shannon; great-great grandchildren, Alexander and Alessandra; and several nieces and nephews. Emma was predeceased by her son-in- Law, Louis, and her siblings, John, Robert, Alois, Frank, Gustl, Anna, and Rosie. Private services are under the direction of Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to Queenship of Mary Church, 1324 Newport Ave., Northampton in loving memory of Emma.