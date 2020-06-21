Emma Louise (Lynn) Howe, 88, of Emmaus, formerly of Orwigsburg, PA, passed away June 17, 2020 at her daughter's home surrounded by family. Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Dorothea I. (Myers) Lynn and George R. Lynn, Jr. Emma Lou was a graduate of Pottsville H.S., University of Pennsylvania, and completed some studies at Palmer College of Chiropractic. While at University of Pennsylvania, she was a member of Kappa Delta Sorority, Canterbury Club, The Choral Society and active with the campus radio station, WXPN. She was the Medical Records Director at Rest Haven Nursing Home (Schuylkill Haven, PA) and Hamburg State Hospital (Hamburg, PA) for many years before retiring in 2002. Emma Lou was a Girl Scout Leader and Camp Director for many years with the Penn's Woods Girl Scout Council, a Cub Scout Den Mother and was a long-standing member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Chapter #424.
Emma Lou's artistic talents were revealed in drawings for reports in high school, as well as college. Further exploring her self-taught artwork in the late 1990's, Emma Lou created a few trial oil paintings. After retirement in 2002, painting became a joy and fascination as her talent emerged. The colorful and rich flow of oil from brush to canvas became a daily event. A spare bedroom evolved into a studio with ideal northern exposure light, music, and the companionship of her art-appreciating felines. Emma Lou had received numerous awards from the Schuylkill County Fair and Allied Artists Juried events. She was selected as 2009 Artist of the Year for the Allied Artists. Original paintings as well as matted prints and greeting cards have been sold and gifted throughout the USA, Canada, Norway and Germany. Emma expressed her artistic talent in a variety of subject matter including animals, Amish landscapes, lighthouses and New England seascapes, as well as portraits and more.
While Emma Lou was living at Luther Crest Senior Living in Allentown for a few years, she taught an art class to her fellow residents. The Luther Crest residents who were lucky enough to pass by her apartment on a regular basis would enjoy seeing the variety of her many paintings on her display mantle.
Survivors: Children: Diane L. Howe of Lancaster, PA, Wenda L. Boyer and husband Geoffrey of Emmaus, PA, Randall D. Howe and wife Jenia of Hughesville, MD; Grandchildren: Mara J. Sausser, deceased 3/24/2017, and her widowed husband, Nate Sausser of Schuylkill Haven, PA, Emmalee A. Leed and husband Steve of Lancaster, PA, Scott D. Boyer and wife Britani of Breinigsville, PA, Julia L. Boyer of Philadelphia, PA. Step-grandchildren: Geoffrey F. Boyer Jr. and wife Cecilia of Farsund, Norway, Aegis L. Boyer Stuart and husband Mark of Franklin, TN; Great-grandchildren: Jakoby and Jakoda Sausser, Alivia Leed, and Arlo Boyer. Step-great-grandchildren Kaya, Sienna and Sebastian Boyer, Journey and Christela Stuart. She was affectionately known as "Nanny with the Kitties" to her grandchildren, because she provided a loving home for many cats throughout her entire life.
Emma Lou was predeceased by her parents: George R. Lynn Jr. and Dorothea I. (Myers) Lynn of Pottsville, PA; her former husband and father of Diane, Wenda and Randall: Douglas N. Howe of Pottsville, PA; her sister: Dorothea (Lynn) Mobile of Clermont, Florida; her granddaughter: Mara Jane (Beadle) Sausser of Pottsville, PA.
Celebration of Life OPEN HOUSE will be held at Geoff and Wenda's home on Saturday, June 27, 2020, from 12 PM – 5 PM (masks optional; casual attire).
Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, please donate in memory of Emma Lou to Lehigh Valley Hospice, 2024 Lehigh Street, Suite 100, Allentown, PA 18103 or in memory of Emma Lou's lifelong love for animals, especially cats, to: Hillside SPCA, P.O. Box 233, 51 SPCA Road, Pottsville, PA 17901.
Celebration of Life OPEN HOUSE will be held at Geoff and Wenda's home on Saturday, June 27, 2020, from 12 PM – 5 PM (masks optional; casual attire).
Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, please donate in memory of Emma Lou to Lehigh Valley Hospice, 2024 Lehigh Street, Suite 100, Allentown, PA 18103 or in memory of Emma Lou's lifelong love for animals, especially cats, to: Hillside SPCA, P.O. Box 233, 51 SPCA Road, Pottsville, PA 17901.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 21, 2020.