Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Emma M. Skriletz Obituary
Emma M. Skriletz, 73 of Coopersburg formerly of Center Valley died November 23, 2019 in the home of her daughter, Margie Bachman. She was the wife of the late William F. Skriletz, Jr. Born in Quakertown she was the daughter of the late Erwin and Katie (Vermuelen) McCarthy. Before her retirement she was a floral designer for Weiss Markets. Prior to that she was employed by the former Zohlman Nursing Home in Richlandtown. Emma enjoyed camping doing crafts especially crocheting, doll making and drawing. She also enjoyed cake decorating and making wedding flowers for all her family. She is survived by her children William F. III, (Bonnie), Michael L. (Joanne), Margie A. Bachman (John), Laurie L. Deschler, Joseph P., and Barry E., Sr. Fifteen grandchildren and twenty four great grandchildren. Two sisters Elizabeth Reichenbach (Willard) and Kathryn Thomas (Richard). She was predeceased by sister's Potara Traube, Susanna Schaufler, Minnie Seaser and a brother Erwin H. Services will be held on Tuesday November 26, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. (www.crstrunk.com) 821 W. Broad St. Quakertown PA 18951. Call from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. In addition to flowers contributions can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis TN 38105-1942 or the American Kidney Foundation, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300 Rockville MD 20852.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 25, 2019
