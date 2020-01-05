|
Emma M. Smith, 83 years of Kempton, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020 at home. She was the wife of Larry J. Smith, Sr. for 35 years last August. Born in Philadelphia she was the daughter of the late James and Emma (Mermon) McKeown. Emma loved baking, canning, gardening, and many different types of crafts. She was a wonderful caretaker for her husband Larry. Survivors: husband, Larry, daughters, Emma Shellhammer (Brian) of Kempton, Lisa Pischl (Michael) of Lansdale, Doreen Lehman (John) of Pennsburg, and Kimberly Meier (Michael) of Townsend, GA; sons, Russell Schwartz (Debbie) of Bechtelsville, Wayne Schwartz of Pennsburg, and Ernest Schwartz (Annette) of Macungie, 17 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
Services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by Keller Funeral Home, Fogelsville. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the of the Lehigh Valley, 3893 Adler Pl., Ste 170, Bethlehem, 18017.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 5, 2020