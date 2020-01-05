Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keller Funeral Homes, Inc - Fogelsville
1018 Church Street
Fogelsville, PA 18051
(610) 395-1652
For more information about
Emma Smith
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Emma Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emma Mary Smith


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emma Mary Smith Obituary
Emma M. Smith, 83 years of Kempton, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020 at home. She was the wife of Larry J. Smith, Sr. for 35 years last August. Born in Philadelphia she was the daughter of the late James and Emma (Mermon) McKeown. Emma loved baking, canning, gardening, and many different types of crafts. She was a wonderful caretaker for her husband Larry. Survivors: husband, Larry, daughters, Emma Shellhammer (Brian) of Kempton, Lisa Pischl (Michael) of Lansdale, Doreen Lehman (John) of Pennsburg, and Kimberly Meier (Michael) of Townsend, GA; sons, Russell Schwartz (Debbie) of Bechtelsville, Wayne Schwartz of Pennsburg, and Ernest Schwartz (Annette) of Macungie, 17 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

Services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by Keller Funeral Home, Fogelsville. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the of the Lehigh Valley, 3893 Adler Pl., Ste 170, Bethlehem, 18017.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keller Funeral Homes, Inc - Fogelsville
Download Now