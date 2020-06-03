Emma R. Yorkey, 101, formerly of Old Zionsville, died June 2, 2020 in Mosser Nursing Home. She was the wife of the late Charles W. Yorkey, Sr. Born in Old Zionsville, she was the daughter of the late William Keck and Mary R. (Frey) Eck. She was a cook in the Lehigh Valley area for many years before retiring. She was a member of Old Zionsville U.C.C., various senior citizens groups, and was a life member and past vice president of Upper Milford Western District Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary. Emma is survived by her children, Nancy E. wife of James Stiffinella of Bethlehem, Stella E. Yorkey of Breinigsville, Shirley A. wife of Arthur C. Hillegas, III of East Greenville; brother, Franklin Eck of Minnesota; 14 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, and 8 great great grandchildren. She was predeceased by children, Charles Yorkey, Jr., Howard Yorkey, Vinnie L. Boger, Joseph Yorkey, Arlene Hepplewhite, and John J. Yorkey. Graveside services in Old Zionsville U.C.C. Cemetery will be private. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Lung Association, the American Cancer Society, or the Arthritis Foundation.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 3, 2020.