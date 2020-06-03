Emma R. Yorkey
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Emma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Emma R. Yorkey, 101, formerly of Old Zionsville, died June 2, 2020 in Mosser Nursing Home. She was the wife of the late Charles W. Yorkey, Sr. Born in Old Zionsville, she was the daughter of the late William Keck and Mary R. (Frey) Eck. She was a cook in the Lehigh Valley area for many years before retiring. She was a member of Old Zionsville U.C.C., various senior citizens groups, and was a life member and past vice president of Upper Milford Western District Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary. Emma is survived by her children, Nancy E. wife of James Stiffinella of Bethlehem, Stella E. Yorkey of Breinigsville, Shirley A. wife of Arthur C. Hillegas, III of East Greenville; brother, Franklin Eck of Minnesota; 14 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, and 8 great great grandchildren. She was predeceased by children, Charles Yorkey, Jr., Howard Yorkey, Vinnie L. Boger, Joseph Yorkey, Arlene Hepplewhite, and John J. Yorkey. Graveside services in Old Zionsville U.C.C. Cemetery will be private. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Lung Association, the American Cancer Society, or the Arthritis Foundation.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus
250 Main Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2421
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 2, 2020
Nancy, Shirley & Stella: I will always remember Mom and her wonderful smile (would light up the room). It was an honor to work with her and get to know you ladies. May she RIP
Liz DeSantis
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved