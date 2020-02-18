|
Emma Rose Hacker, 98, passed away of natural causes on the morning of February 15, 2020, and was surrounded by family.
Emma was born in Coplay, PA on January 7, 1922 to Ignatius and Agnes Stangl, Austrian immigrants. She was the eldest daughter of 10 children (four brothers and five sisters).
Emma is survived by two sisters, Margaret and Helen, both of Whitehall, PA and one brother, Alfred of Allentown, PA. She is also survived by her children, Carol Ann Richter and her husband Don of Severna Park, MD, Gary of Annapolis, MD and Karl and his wife, Carmen also of Annapolis. She has three grandchildren; Lauren, Evan, and Andrew and three great grandchildren, Joseph, Theodore and Stella. Louis Raymond Hacker, her husband, passed away in July 2018.
Emma worked as a seamstress in the garment industry in Northampton. Upon retirement, she enjoyed time with family, as well as baking, gardening, and spending time with friends and neighbors. She was also active in the community and volunteered at Sacred Heart Hospital in Allentown, provided her assistance and support to aging Nuns, and volunteered to help the poor and homeless. Emma was a devout Catholic, a faithful parishioner at St. Peter's R.C. Church in Coplay, PA. She was a member of the Rosary Society, and a tireless worker to help prepare for and support the Church's annual homecoming picnic.
In 2019, Emma was celebrated as the oldest living resident during Coplay's 150th birthday celebration, which she attended. She was selfless, humble and compassionate and accepted everyone regardless of race, culture or religion. We will all miss her sweet smile and warm and loving personality.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30am Saturday February 22nd, 2020 at St. Peters R.C. Church, 4 S. 5th Street, Coplay, PA 18037. There will be a calling period from 9:30-1030am Saturday at the church. Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. are handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 18, 2020