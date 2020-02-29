|
|
Emma T. (Verba) Fogel, 92, of Bethlehem Township passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020. She was born in Bethlehem, a daughter of Ignatius Reichard and Anna Schultz on April 21, 1927. She was preceded in death by her former husbands, Stephen Verba and Richard Fogel. Emma worked as a sewing machine operator for many years. She loved traveling, gardening, crocheting, and visiting Musikfest each year.
Emma will be lovingly remembered by her family including: sister, Irene Nagy; children: daughters, Carol Clary (Edward) of Bethlehem Township and Sharon Millham of Whitehall and son, Stephen Verba (Susan) of Bethlehem Township. Grandchildren: Kelly Fenner (Brian) of Forks Township, Amy Moyer (Melvin) of Breinigsville, Timothy Clary (Patricia) of Fairfield, CT, Jeremy Graver of Destin, FL, Michelle Lazarus (Larry) of Pitman, NJ, Nicholas Graver (Holly) of Louisville, KY and Bryon Millham, Jr, of Whitehall, and Ian Verba of Bethlehem Township. In addition to her grandchildren, she had ten great grandchildren that she lovingly adored.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday March 3, 2020 from 9:00-10:30am at Connell Funeral Home, 245 East Broad Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018 followed by a mass at 11:00am at Sacred Heart Church of Miller Heights. Burial will be at Holy Savior Cemetery in Bethlehem immediately following the mass.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . Please offer condolences online at www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 29, 2020