Emma T. Suranofsky
Emma T. Suranofsky, 86 passed away peacefully on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Manor Care in Bethlehem, PA. She was the wife of the late Milton "Rocky" Suranofsky. Born in Stiles, Emma was the daughter of the late Joseph and Theresa (Ressler) Weinhofer.

She worked at Universal Pants Factory for many years after which she waitressed at various local establishments. She was a member Queenship of Mary Catholic Church, Northampton.

Predeceased by son Carl J. Suranofsky Survivors: sons Gary and wife Debra of Northampton and Mark and partner Lauren of Catasauqua. Daughters, Karen wife of Ernie Moser of Walnutport and Maria wife of William C Stenack II of Northampton. Ten grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Brothers William of Coplay and Robert of Bangor, sister Rosemarie of Bethlehem. Also predeceased by sisters Anna and Hilda and brothers Joseph, Frank, Edward. and Richard.

Services: Mass of Christian burial at 10am Saturday, June 13th at Queenship of Mary Catholic Church in Northampton.

Published in Morning Call on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Queenship of Mary Catholic Church
