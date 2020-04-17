Sadly, Emmet Gregory "COWBOY" Harhigh passed away in his home April 14, 2020. Born September 16, 1963 in Van Nuys, California, he was the son of the late Emmanuel Harhigh and Dorothy (Weller) Harhigh. He attended Southern Lehigh High School and Lincoln Technical School for drafting. He had worked for E Schneider and Sons and Hamm Brothers Concrete. He was a member of the National Wildlife Federation and an advocate for the Save the Wolves Association. He had a talent for drawing, a love for the outdoors and wilderness. Enjoyed the history of the Wild West and Indians and was passionate in his love for animals. Cowboy was a huge fan of the Grateful Dead and a firm believer that a hit or two or three of "weed" a day would take your worries away. He marched to the beat of his own drum, had a heart of gold and will be missed more than he would ever have believed. Emmet "Greg" is survived by his beloved sister, Suzan Graf, wife of Larry Graf and his Nephew, Christopher Mitchell and wife Kristen, 2 grand Nephews Christopher and William, grand Niece Leah, and his half-brother Douglas Wynn. His cats Silver and Socks miss him dearly. A Memorial Service will be planned for a future date. Donations in his memory may be made to the Animals in Distress 5075 Limeport Pike, Coopersburg PA 18036. Arrangements are made by Naugle Funeral & Cremation Service of Quakertown. To visit his online obituary www.nauglefcs.com
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 17, 2020.