Emmett C. Fenstermaker, 98, of Kutztown passed peacefully on May 12, 2020 in the in-patient Hospice Unit of Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township. He was the widower of Sara T. (Trump) Fenstermaker who died December 2, 2000. Born in Weisenberg Township, Lehigh County, Emmett was a son of the late George and Florence (Luckenbill) Fenstermaker. He was predeceased by a brother, George L. Emmett was a member of Zion's Union Church, Maxatawny. He honorably served his country in the US Army during WWII. A member of the 79th Infantry Division he landed on Utah Beach Normandy on June 12, 1944. The 79th fought their way through Normandy, Northern France, Rhineland and Ardennes-Alsace to the Ruhr River on April 13, 1945.
Emmett was employed at Berks Foundry and then Samuel Klein Foundry, Macungie, as an inspector for many years until his retirement in 1986. Prior he worked in the same capacity for Caloric Corporation at its former Topton plant.
He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 560, Kutztown and a member of Hamburg Fire Company.
SURVIVORS; Emmett is survived by a daughter, Carol A. (Fenstermaker), wife of Michael C. Miller, Center Valley; and a son, Dennis E. Fenstermaker, Kutztown. Other survivors include two grandchildren, Lori J. (Miller), wife of Bradley Evans, and Todd B., husband of Kathleen (Clemmer) Miller. There are four great grandchildren: Michael and Sara Miller, and Bryce and Brandon Evans. In addition to his parents and wife, Sara, Emmett was predeceased by a brother, George L. Fenstermaker.
SERVICES; A private graveside service for immediate family members will be held on Monday, May 18, at 11:00 a.m., with Reverend Jeffrey J. Butz officiating. The service will also be LIVE streamed for extended family and friends to view safely from home. Please submit a request to ludwickfh@gmail.com to receive an invitation from the funeral home.
CONTRIBUTIONS; The family suggests contributions may be made in memory of Emmett to: Zion's Union Church, 329 Church Road, Kutztown, PA 19530 or Lehigh Valley Hospice, 2024 Lehigh Street, #100, Allentown, PA 18103.
Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc, Kutztown, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.ludwickfh.com
Emmett was employed at Berks Foundry and then Samuel Klein Foundry, Macungie, as an inspector for many years until his retirement in 1986. Prior he worked in the same capacity for Caloric Corporation at its former Topton plant.
He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 560, Kutztown and a member of Hamburg Fire Company.
SURVIVORS; Emmett is survived by a daughter, Carol A. (Fenstermaker), wife of Michael C. Miller, Center Valley; and a son, Dennis E. Fenstermaker, Kutztown. Other survivors include two grandchildren, Lori J. (Miller), wife of Bradley Evans, and Todd B., husband of Kathleen (Clemmer) Miller. There are four great grandchildren: Michael and Sara Miller, and Bryce and Brandon Evans. In addition to his parents and wife, Sara, Emmett was predeceased by a brother, George L. Fenstermaker.
SERVICES; A private graveside service for immediate family members will be held on Monday, May 18, at 11:00 a.m., with Reverend Jeffrey J. Butz officiating. The service will also be LIVE streamed for extended family and friends to view safely from home. Please submit a request to ludwickfh@gmail.com to receive an invitation from the funeral home.
CONTRIBUTIONS; The family suggests contributions may be made in memory of Emmett to: Zion's Union Church, 329 Church Road, Kutztown, PA 19530 or Lehigh Valley Hospice, 2024 Lehigh Street, #100, Allentown, PA 18103.
Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc, Kutztown, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.ludwickfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 14, 2020.