Emmett W. Miller, 92, of Limeport, passed away February 10, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. He was the husband of Marie J. (Cressman) Miller whom he celebrated 70 years of marriage on August 27th. Born in Limeport, he was the son of the late William and Yoma (Schaffer) Miller. Emmett proudly served his country in the Army, during WWII. He was a carpenter and a life member of The Carpenter's Union in Allentown. Emmett was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran (Blue) Church in Coopersburg. He was a member of Lower Milford Fire Co. and Ambulance Corps. Emmett was a member of the East Greenville Grundsow Lodge # 14, was an avid camper, and enjoyed woodworking.
Survivors: Wife, Marie; Children, Wayne E. Miller and wife Cynthia, Kevin K. Miller and wife Kathy, Lori A. Miller and David W. Miller; Sister, Evelyn Kercher; Granddaughters, Virginia Geil and husband Bruce and Kathryn Houlihan and husband Neal; and 1 Great-Grandson, Hayden Houlihan.
Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, February 15th, at St. Paul's Lutheran (Blue) Church, 5900 Applebutter Hill Rd., Coopersburg, PA 18036. A viewing will be held from 9:30-11:00 a.m. in the church. The burial will follow at St. Paul's Lutheran (Blue) Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Emmaus.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers may be made to the church.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 12, 2020