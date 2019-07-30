Home

Services
Schmoyer Funeral Home
8926 Brookdale Road
Breinigsville, PA 18031-0190
610-395-0132
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Faith Church
6528 Hamilton Blvd
Allentown, PA
Service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:30 AM
Faith Church
6528 Hamilton Blvd
Allentown, PA
Eric Butz Obituary
Eric Butz, 53, of Fleetwood, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019 in St. Joseph's Hospital, Reading. He was the husband of Christine (Zettlemoyer) Butz to whom he was married for 25 years in September. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late George W. and Sally A. (Hartman) Butz. He worked as a material handler for Ryder Logistics. Eric was an avid racing fan.

Survivors: wife, Christine; sons, Darren, Austin and Dylan; brothers, Daniel and Randal; sister, Karen wife of Ray Shollenberger.

Visitation will begin at 10:00 am followed by services at 11:30 am on Thursday, August 1, 2019 in Faith Church 6528 Hamilton Blvd, Allentown. www.schmoyerfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the funeral home to assist with final expenses.
Published in Morning Call on July 30, 2019
