Eric Butz, 53, of Fleetwood, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019 in St. Joseph's Hospital, Reading. He was the husband of Christine (Zettlemoyer) Butz to whom he was married for 25 years in September. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late George W. and Sally A. (Hartman) Butz. He worked as a material handler for Ryder Logistics. Eric was an avid racing fan.
Survivors: wife, Christine; sons, Darren, Austin and Dylan; brothers, Daniel and Randal; sister, Karen wife of Ray Shollenberger.
Visitation will begin at 10:00 am followed by services at 11:30 am on Thursday, August 1, 2019 in Faith Church 6528 Hamilton Blvd, Allentown. www.schmoyerfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the funeral home to assist with final expenses.
Published in Morning Call on July 30, 2019