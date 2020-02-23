|
|
Eric Fritz, 37, of Nazareth, passed away peacefully on Thursday February 20, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the loving husband of Abigail (Wilson) Fritz, with whom he shared 5 years of loving marriage. Born in Bethlehem he was the son of Theodore and Debra (Troiani) Fritz. Eric was a graduate of Northampton High School, class of 2001. He went on to earn his Bachelors degree from Moravian College, class of 2004 and his Master's degree from Kutztown University, class of 2012. Eric was a champion for the underdog. He most recently was employed as the Executive Director for the Pennsylvania Alliance of Retired Americans.
SURVIVORS: In addition to his loving wife Abigail and parents Ted and Deb; his loving children Uriah Peter Troiani Fritz, Georgia Quinn Troiani Fritz and Henry Anderson John Troiani Fritz and his sister Lara Boshell and her husband Edward and their daughters Rylee and Emma.
SERVICES: A Funeral Service will be held at 12 Noon on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018 where the family will receive relatives and friends from 10 A.M. until time of the service. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Eric may be made to the Fritz Children's Education Fund c/o Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 23, 2020