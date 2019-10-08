|
Eric J. Bodish, 62, of Walnutport, passed away on October 5, 2019, in his residence.
Born on September 8, 1957, he was the son of the late Julius A. and Helen (Sommers) Bodish.
Eric was a 1975 graduate of Northampton High School. He furthered his education by attending and graduating from Temple with a bachelor's degree in science and was a 1986 graduate of Milton S. Hershey Medical School.
During his career, he worked as an emergency room doctor in Class 1 trauma centers. He also became director of St. Luke's/Coaldale ER in 2002.
Eric was kind and a compassionate person who had healed countless people. He was everyone's "go-to-guy" and always helped anyone in need. He developed a passion for cultivating cactus plants and began a wholesale business, initially to support his education, supplying numerous greenhouses in the area. He was fun to be around, very funny, like a comedian and always made everyone laugh. He enjoyed attending his daughters' soccer games and was known for throwing his daughters extravagant birthday parties. He was a jack of all trades, and loved farming, woodworking, and anything outdoors. He enjoyed traveling, especially to warm climates like the Southwest, Caribbean, and Mexico. Eric was a man of faith and found a love in helping & healing those in need. He will be truly missed by all who were blessed to know him.
He is survived by wife, Anne E. Von Neida, Walnutport; and two daughters Erika A. and Lauryn A. Bodish, Walnutport. He is also survived by sister, Veronica J. Kremus, Coplay; nephew, Jim, husband of Georgia Kremus; and many loving cousins and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM on Friday, October 11, 2019, at St. Peter's RCC, 4 S 5th St, Coplay, PA 18037. A visitation will be held from 9-10:30 AM in the church. Burial will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery, Coplay. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Eric's memory to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Cancer Center c/o the funeral home. Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc., Coplay is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be recorded at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 8, 2019