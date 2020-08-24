1/1
Eric J. Mosher
1961 - 2020
Eric J. Mosher, 59, of Easton, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospice House, of Bethlehem. He is the beloved husband of Trula (Martin) Mosher, they celebrated 37 years of marriage on May 28th. Eric was born on June 30, 1961 in Ware, Massachusetts. He is the son of the late Albert Mosher Jr., and Sylvia (Cornacchia) Drenzek, of Ware, MA. Eric earned his Bachelor's Degree from the Coast Guard Academy. He proudly served in the U.S. Coast Guard for 20 years. He was Response & Prevention Branch Chief for the U.S. EPA from 2003 till the time of his death. Eric dedicated his life to public service. He was a member of Bethlehem SDA Church, of Bethlehem. He was an avid Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots fan. In addition to his wife and mother, Eric is deeply missed by daughter, Devon Mosher, of Alexandria, VA; brother, Alan Mosher and wife Karen, of Louisville, KY; also by two nephews, Matthew and Thomas Mosher. Family and friends may visit on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 9:00-11:00 AM at the Joseph F. Reichel Funeral Home Inc., 220 Washington Park, Nazareth PA 18064. A Memorial Service will follow at 11:00 AM in the funeral home, Officiant Pastor Pete Maldonado. Burial will take place with military services at Forks Cemetery, of Easton. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, only 25 people will be allowed in the visitation room with rotations in place, face masks and social distancing are required at all times. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Eric's memory to "Volunteers of America" and mailed to: 1660 Duke St., Alexandria, VA 22314. Online condolences may be offered at jfreichelfuneralhome.com.

Published in Morning Call on Aug. 24, 2020.
