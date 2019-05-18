Eric Llewellyn Bergman formerly of Bethlehem, PA passed away at home on May 16, 2019. He had suffered from Parkinson's Disease since being diagnosed in 2011. He was the husband of Sylvia Sue Bergman with whom he shared almost 53 years of marriage. Born in Bloomington, Illinois to Kathleen and Allen Bergman on July 25, 1944, he was raised in Champaign, Illinois. He graduated from Maryville College, Maryville, Tennessee in 1966 and received a MA in history from the University of Tennessee in 1971. Eric and Sue moved to Pennsylvania in 1972 and raised their five children in Bethlehem. Eric retired from the Commonwealth of PA Department of Public Welfare in 2002 and continued working as a teacher's aide in Southern Lehigh School District and at Stabler Arena as an usher. A 2005 convert to Catholicism, Eric was a founding member of St. Thomas More Parish in Scranton.SURVIVORS: In addition to his wife, Eric is survived by his children Christine Duryea (Robert), Eric II (Kristina), Rebecca Huffman (Philip), David (Jane), Sarah Kaczor, thirty-six grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers Kenneth (Champaign, IL) and James (Louisville, KY). He was pre-deceased by his parents and brothers, Kenneth Eric, Carl, and David.SERVICES: A Solemn High Requiem Mass will be offered at 9 A.M. on Saturday May 25, 2019 at St. Thomas More Catholic Parish, 116 Theodore Street, Scranton, PA 18508. Calling hours will be held on Friday evening from 6 to 8 P.M. at the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018 and also on Saturday morning from 8:30 A.M. until time of the Mass in the church. Burial will follow at Holy Saviour Cemetery in Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church. Published in Morning Call on May 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary