1/1
Eric Steven Sonne
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eric's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eric Steven Sonne, 69, of Catasauqua and State College, died Monday, November 16th, and crossed over the rainbow bridge to be greeted by his many beloved pets that went before him. He passed suddenly at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg. He was the husband of Attorney Frances G, Sonne and celebrated 47 years together this past October. Born in Springfield, PA, he was the son of the late Lucy Whitford Sonne.

Eric was a manager at Service Tire Truck Center in Bethlehem for many years before retiring. Before that he worked at Lehigh Tire and also taught middle school. He was a proud graduate of Penn State University where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Zoology and a teaching certification.

He and Frances were avid Penn State football fans and rarely missed a home game, making good use of their season tickets. He also enjoyed traveling, including many bowl games, and loved nature and animals.

Along with his wife, Frances, he is survived by his sisters, Lis Sonne Hoveland and her husband James, Jane Sonne, Patricia Sonne, nephews Jonathan and Ian and niece, Erica, and great nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Karen, and a nephew, Christian. He is also survived by his family of cats, Littlest Girl, Mama, Wild Man, Pippi, Tiny Tim and Number 3. He was preceded in death by a sister and a nephew.

Services will be private due to the Covid restrictions. Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. of Catasauqua is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. - Catasauqua
234 Walnut Street
Catasauqua, PA 18032
610-264-0601
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. - Catasauqua

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 19, 2020
I love you and will miss you forever.
Frances Sonne
Spouse
November 19, 2020
#1 brother-in-law
We love you Eric
Andy & Maria
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved